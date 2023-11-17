Grab this speedy 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD for just £128.49 thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal

We're still a week away from Black Friday yet so many deals are available from all the retailers that it may be worth snapping up any items you're already in the market for.

Amazon currently have this blazing fast Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Gen 4 SSD (with a heatsink) available for just £128.49. That's a third off the previous price of £191.79.

It's not on sale in the US right now but you can pick the same product up for $149.99 from Amazon US.

Samsung are one of the best producers of data storage devices, and this 990 SSD is no different. It's capable of reading at speeds up to 7450MB/s and writing data at up to 6900MB/s, so this is an incredibly fast drive.

Also, because it's a Gen 4 certified NVMe drive, it's suitable not just for PCs, but also PlayStation 5 consoles. This is a great way to augment the storage of the console's internal drive so you're ready to download and play games without shuffling data between external hard drives.

If you're after anything else this Black Friday, check out our deals page where we've collected the best discounted products available right now. You can also shop more storage deals via this guide to the best Black Friday SSD deals - put together by our tech experts at Rock Paper Shotgun and Digital Foundry's guide to the best Black Friday PS5 SSDs.