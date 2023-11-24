Grab an Asus ROG Ally for $620 from Best Buy this Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is still ongoing and we're sharing as many offers and gaming deals as possible.

One that'll no doubt be appealing to our US readers, particularly those avid about gaming on portable devices and/or PC, is this Asus ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, now available for $619.99, an £80 discount on its original asking price.

UK

With the ROG Ally, you'll be able to take your PC games and more on the go, having access to titles across a range of PC storefronts and libraries, such as Steam, Epic Games and more.

On the tech spec side of things, the ROG Ally comes with a 7-inch 120Hz FHD 1080p screen, and is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor that in tandem with the rest of the device, mean there's a lot of wiggle room to run games at higher graphics settings, frame rates, and resolution. Whilst the storage is only 512GBs on the included SSD, you'll be happy to know there is a UHS-II microSD card reader, allowing you to add onto the base storage later.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals like this one and more gaming deals, be sure to check out all our other pages across the website.