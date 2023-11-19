Get this NZXT Relay Wired Gaming Headset for its lowest price ahead of Black Friday

As we move closer to Black Friday 2023, more and more retailers are publishing all kinds of exciting offers and gaming deals, giving you much more to sift through before the main event.

If you're after a new gaming headset, you'll want to check out this excellent deal on the NZXT Relay wired PC gaming headset, now available at its lowest price of £76.49 at Amazon.

Digital Foundry regard the brand's Relay 80W speakers as some of the best high-end computer speakers, so we expect the headset offers premium quality also.

As mentioned, this headset is currently going for the lowest price to-date, and is an offer worth taking advantage of particularly if you’re in need of a solid headset to accompany your gaming and music-listening needs. Best of all, it'll work with any platform thanks to an analog connection that you can hook up to a large number of devices such as PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and more.

One of its standout aspects is its inclusion of 7.1 Surround Sound, a strong and handy feature to have if you’re someone who likes to play competitive games since it’s going to amplify your audio understanding of your in-game environment, perfect for listening out for footsteps and incoming enemies.

If not that, it’ll be a great tool to assist in more or less any game, not necessarily just for providing more information to you audibly, but also just enhancing the experience of playing any game, immersing you more in its world.

Another aspect that’ll help with competitive gaming is the inclusion of its detachable microphone, letting you stay looped in on comms whilst sweating it out in all manner of multiplayer titles. And since it’s detachable, if it’s something you’d rather not use at any time, you’re free to disconnect it whenever.

