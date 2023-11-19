Get the Crucial X9 Pro 2TB SSD for its lowest price in this brilliant early Black Friday deal

Whilst Black Friday 2023 may not be fully here just yet, many retailers are already preparing with a slew of gaming deals and more ahead of the big day.

If you’re on the hunt for a storage solution, you might want to consider this 38 per cent discount on this 2TB Crucial X9 Pro Portable SSD, now only £94.99 from Amazon.

You can also find it discounted in its 1TB, and 4TB variants too.

Not only does the Crucial X9 Pro come with 2TB of space that can use to store files and information within, but it’s also portable, making it a device you can take with you anywhere.

To make its portability even better, it’s built with an incredibly compact design that makes it very easy to carry around without taking up too much space, making it the kind of storage solution that's perfect if needing to move files around between different PCs or between work and home.

This SSD can even work on consoles too thanks to the included USB-C cable. This means, if you’re on PlayStation for example and wanted to have a place to store some extra PS4 or PS5 games, this SSD will allow you to do that.

Though keep in mind that only PS4 games can be played via external SSDs – you’ll still need to copy the PS5 games back internally to play them, but it’s a handy way to store games and prevent needing to run through a whole redownload of them later.

With read and write speeds of up to 1050MB per second, you’ll also have a pretty reliable and fast transfer speed, leading to much shorter wait times when moving files or games from one location to another when compared to that of a Hard Disk Drive.

If you’re looking for more gaming deals throughout the run-up-to and during Black Friday 2023, be sure to check out our various other pages and hubs covering all sorts of deals, like Digital Foundry's dedicated page to Black Friday PS5 SSD deals and our guide to Black Friday mobile phone deals.