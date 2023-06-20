If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Geoff Keighley says woman was due to appear on Summer Game Fest stage

"That was something that's a fair flag."

The bubbly blue and pinky logo for Summer Game Fest 2023.
Summer Game Fest 2023
Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has commented on the lack of women on stage during this year's show - and said one woman had been due to appear.

Discussing the show with CBC, Keighley acknowledged the all-male line-up on stage had been "a fair flag" for criticism, even if this had not originally been the intent.

This is Us actress Melanie Liburd, who stars in Alan Wake 2 as its new co-protagonist, had been due to appear at one point, Keighley said.

However, the actress ultimately could not attend due to a schedule conflict.

Newscast: Summer Game Fest reaction: Sonic, Sephiroth and zero women.

"We also want to be authentic to the games that are being presented on the show and the developers that are making them," Keighley continued. So yeah, I think we're conscious of it."

Last week, Summer Game Fest was announced as returning again in 2024. If you missed the show, here's everything unveiled during the two-hour livestream.

Comments
