Geoff Keighley says woman was due to appear on Summer Game Fest stage

Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has commented on the lack of women on stage during this year's show - and said one woman had been due to appear.

Discussing the show with CBC, Keighley acknowledged the all-male line-up on stage had been "a fair flag" for criticism, even if this had not originally been the intent.

This is Us actress Melanie Liburd, who stars in Alan Wake 2 as its new co-protagonist, had been due to appear at one point, Keighley said.

However, the actress ultimately could not attend due to a schedule conflict.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Summer Game Fest reaction: Sonic, Sephiroth and zero women.

"We also want to be authentic to the games that are being presented on the show and the developers that are making them," Keighley continued. So yeah, I think we're conscious of it."

