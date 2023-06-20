Geoff Keighley says woman was due to appear on Summer Game Fest stage
"That was something that's a fair flag."
Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has commented on the lack of women on stage during this year's show - and said one woman had been due to appear.
Discussing the show with CBC, Keighley acknowledged the all-male line-up on stage had been "a fair flag" for criticism, even if this had not originally been the intent.
This is Us actress Melanie Liburd, who stars in Alan Wake 2 as its new co-protagonist, had been due to appear at one point, Keighley said.
However, the actress ultimately could not attend due to a schedule conflict.
"We also want to be authentic to the games that are being presented on the show and the developers that are making them," Keighley continued. So yeah, I think we're conscious of it."
Last week, Summer Game Fest was announced as returning again in 2024. If you missed the show, here's everything unveiled during the two-hour livestream.