Four months later, Nintendo's DSi and Wii Shop Channels are back online

After months of downtime, the Wii Shop Channel and the DSi Shop are back available to access.

Both digital stores were quietly made inaccessible back in March. When asked about their status at the time, Nintendo subsequently told Eurogamer the stores were "undergoing maintenance", and no date was given for their return.

Indeed, some fans had begun wondering if the stores would ever return at all.

Today however, as spotted by GameXplain, there's good news. Both the Wii Shop Channel and DSi Shop are back available to access.

Nintendo has yet to comment on their return, or the reason for their extended absence.

As before, these stores are accessible only for existing content owners to redownload past purchases. Both stores have been closed to new purchases for some time.