How to alert a Securitry Camera in Fortnite

Alert a Security Camera is a challenge that's been added to Fortnite as part of the new season.

Fortnite just added Security Cameras as part of Chapter 4 Season 4. This season is a heist themed affair called Last Resort.

Here's how to alert Security Cameras in Fortnite, including details on finding them in the first place, and what you'll get as a reward.

How to find Security Cameras in Fortnite

There are three locations where you'll find Security Cameras in Fortnite: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estates. These all contain building guarded by NPCs. Head inside main buildings and you'll find Security Cameras up on the walls, guarding exits.

If you're having trouble finding a camera, just continue exploring the main buildings, heading downwards. you'll find Security Cameras near vaults, and at main entrances and exits. You can also look out for other players getting spotted by cameras. Follow the marked players, and there'll be a camera in the area.

How to alert Security Cameras in Fortnite

To alert a Security Camera, just walk into its field of vision. This is represented by a yellow cone of light. Once you alert the camera, it will turn red, and mark you on the map for all to see. Take care when doing this, as nearby enemies will be able to see you, even through walls. Alerting a camera will grant you 25K XP and progress towards your Weekly Bonus quests.

How to destroy Security Cameras in Fortnite

Once you're done with alerting a camera, and getting your reward, you'll want to destroy any cameras in the area. Just shoot at them with any weapon, they don't have much health. This will prevent you from being marked as you head down to the vault.

