Former Arkane Lyon studio director's next game will be 50s sci-fi platformer Darwin's Paradox

Former Arkane Lyon studio director's next game will be 50s sci-fi platformer Darwin's ParadoxDue early 2024.
Former Arkane Lyon studio director Romuald Capron has joined the new Paris-based studio ZeDrimeTim to work on a new 1950s science fiction platformer.
The studio's first game, Darwin's Paradox, is a platform adventure game for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S that draws inspiration from Inside, Limbo, and Little Nightmares for a game "filled with humour and influenced by the Golden Age of the 1950s science fiction and today's 3D animation feature films".
It's being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will be released in early 2024.
Capron will be associate and executive producer of the game, following his role at Arkane Lyon working on Deathloop and Dishonoured. "After an already quite full career in video games, I wanted to get involved in a project on a human scale," he said.
"I was immediately attracted by the art direction and gameplay mechanics of Darwin's Paradox and I'm really excited to help the team at ZeDrimeTim, to turn that vision into a game with a strong identity."
ZeDrimeTim is a new studio that combines talent from the gaming and film industries, founded by Gilles Aujard, Mika Tanguy and Cédric Lagarrigue.
Lagarrigue was founder of the publisher Focus Home Interactive for 20 years, while Tanguy and Aujard have both worked on visual effects in cinema and animation.
