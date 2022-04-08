Football Manager 2022 now free-to-play on Steam and Xbox until Monday

Football Manager 2022 now free-to-play on Steam and Xbox until MondayFancy a shot?
Football Manager 2022 is now free-to-play on Steam and Xbox until Monday, 11th April.
Head to Steam or the Microsoft Store to download Sports Interactive's football management sim.
Official social media accounts say Football Manager 2022 will be free on the Epic Games Store, too, but it currently isn't. According to the Football Manager Twitter account, there are some problems the developer is trying to work through.
Football Manager 2022 came out in November last year and has proven enormously popular. The video below provides an overview of new features:
"Football Manager 2022 ramps up the emphasis on the modernness of today's game," Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Football Manager 2022 review.
"It's the most accurate, most joyfully compulsive entry yet."
