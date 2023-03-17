If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Far Cry 5 update adds 60fps PS5, Xbox Series X/S option for fifth anniversary

Sowing the Joseph Seeds of love.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

In honour of Far Cry 5's fifth anniversary, Ubisoft announced a 60fps update for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

This update, which is available now, applies to all of Far Cry 5's modes. So, that's the game's solo campaign, its co-op mode, Arcade (Far Cry 5's map editor) and all DLC.

You can see how it all looks in action below.

Watch on YouTube
Welcome to Hope County, Montana.

In addition to this tidy 60fps boost, Ubisoft is also hosting a free weekend for Far Cry 5, with more announcements hinted to be coming over the next few weeks.

This free weekend is set to run from 23rd to 27th March, and will be available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, as well as Windows PC (via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store).

During this free weekend, players will be able to access the main Far Cry 5 game. Then, if this has whetted your appetite enough, players can get up to 85 percent off Far Cry 5 to continue on with the story and explore more of the rural and hostile Hope County.

In Eurogamer's 2018 review, Edwin Evans-Thirlwell called Far Cry 5 a "competent yet conflicted open worlder".

"The first instalment to be set in North America, Far Cry 5 is Far Cry at its least engrossing, clumsiest and most basic, though there's still just enough going on here to keep a returning fan involved," he wrote at the time.

However, he had higher praise for the game's Arcade mode. In fact, he called it the "heart" of Far Cry 5.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch