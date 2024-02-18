Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fans think they've spotted proof Dragon's Dogma 2 demo on the way

A SteamDB update teases that a demo could be coming soon.

Screenshot of a very angry looking dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image credit: Capcom
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
4 comments

It looks like a demo for Dragon's Dogma 2 could be on the way.

According to a recent Steam update – and spotted by the eagle-eyed community on the Dragon's Dogma subreddit – an update to Steam's backend hints that a mysterious "unknown app" was added to Dragon's Dogma 2's Steam listing.

Furthermore, the app has been listed as "free on demand", which is often the text appended to Steam demos.

7 Stupid Things That You Can Do In Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

It would certainly make sense for Capcom to drop a demo for the highly-anticipated RPG; the original Dragon's Dogma 2 also offered a demo way back in the day, and – if a demo is similarly offered on consoles – it will give players a chance to experience the game on different platforms and select the experience they prefer (thanks, PCGN).

Potential Demo from Steamdb
byu/CannedBeanofDeath inDragonsDogma

As yet, Capcom has not indicated that players can try Dragon's Dogma 2 before they buy, but the timing of the change to Steam is coincidental, too – Dragon's Dogma 2 is scheduled to release on 22nd March, 2024.

ICYMI, Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno recently weighed in on fast travel in video games.

"Travel is boring? That's not true. It's only an issue because your game is boring. All you have to do is make travel fun," Itsuno said when asked about fast travel mechanics.

"That's why you place things in the right location for players to discover, or come up with enemy appearance methods that create different experiences each time, or force players into blind situations where they don't know whether it's safe or not ten metres in front of them."

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Dragon's Dogma 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Capcom JRPG PC PS5 RPG RPG: Action Steam SteamDB Updates Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments