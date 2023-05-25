Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition is currently free on the Epic Games Store

If all this bright blue sky and golden sunshine is getting you down, why not retreat into the murky brown post-apocalypse, courtesy of developer Obsidian Entertainment's acclaimed Fallout: New Vegas, which is currently free on the Epic Games Store?

Fallout: New Vegas is, of course, sensibly considered something of a classic, with Obsidian's open-world RPG refining and enriching the series' first trek into 3D - as seen in Bethesda Softworks' Fallout 3 - into an experience Eurogamer called "huge and sprawling, sometimes gaudy, even downright ugly at times – but always effortlessly, shamelessly entertaining".

"Obsidian has created a totally compelling world," contributor Dan Whitehead wrote in his 9/10 review back in 2010, "and its frustrations pale into insignificance compared to the immersive, obsessive experience on offer.

Well over a decade on, it's still a bit of a gem, and newcomers can now grab the whole thing in its Ultimate Edition guise for free over on Epic. This includes the base game and a heap of post-launch DLC, ranging from new weapons and other assorted paraphernalia to new story content.

Fallout: New Vegas is free to add to your Epic Games Store library from today, 25th May, to next Thursday, 1st June. After that date, a new freebie - currently only being referred to as "mystery game" - will become available.