Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics all free from the Epic Games Store

Bunker down.
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Fallout 2
Bethesda

Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics are free from the Epic Games Store.

The old-school isometric role-playing games are collectively available now for free until 4pm UK time tomorrow as part of Epic's Christmas giveaway promotion. The trio replace yesterday's giveaway, Lego Builder's Journey.

At 4pm tomorrow, the Fallouts will themselves be replaced by another game, officially unannounced but rumoured to be tactical sci-fi RPG Encased.

Watch on YouTube
18 things you didn't know about Fallout 1 and 2.

Interplay's Fallout 1, 2 and Tactics are classics of their genre, and predate Bethesda's take on the series which kicked off with Fallout 3 and the move to first-person.

I can't recommend the first three Fallouts enough, so if for some reason they're not already knocking about on your Steam library, it's well worth nabbing them from Epic now.

Tagged With
Comments
