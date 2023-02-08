If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fallout 76 leads Humble Choice games for February

Pathfinder! Thronebreaker! ScourgeBringer!

Characters in Fallout 76

Humble Bundle has revealed its Humble Choice games for February.

Eight games are available, including MMO Fallout 76 and the original Fallout game for those looking to experience the origins of the series.

Also included is Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, the most recent game based on Paizo's Pathfinder franchise.

Fallout 76: Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer

Elsewhere, Witcher fans can enjoy Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - a card battler set in that world.

The remaining games are horror tactics game Othercide; puzzle platformer Shady Part Of Me; roguelite platformer ScourgeBringer; FPS horror game Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel; and live-action dating game Five Dates.

ScourgeBringer received a Recommended in our Eurogamer review, praising its "kinetic action, beautiful, horrible pixel-art and a sense of place that stays with you".

Othercide was also warmly received, described as a mix of Bloodborne and XCOM.

More details of the Humble Choice games are on the Humble website.

As with all Humble bundles, proceeds are donated to charity - this month that's NPower, an organisation assisting low income young people receive tech training.

Humble Bundle also has a Black History Month bundle available this month.

