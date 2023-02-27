Everything announced in Pokémon Presents February 2023

This year's Pokémon Presents video has revealed plans to expand Switch games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new adventures and more fresh Pokémon species.

Other headlines included details on Netflix's Pokémon TV series project, the long-awaited re-reveal of snooze-tracking app Pokémon Sleep, and details of how Scarlet and Violet will link up to Pokémon Go.

Read on for a recap of everything of note!

Watch this year's Pokémon Presents broadcast.

Of biggest note was the announcement of two Scarlet and Violet expansions, due later this tear. Titled as The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, this extra content will comprise two parts: The Teal Mask, launching this autumn, and The Indigo Disk, releasing at a later date.

These adventures will take place outside the Paldea region as you travel for the purposes of a school trip and then to a sister academy as an exchange student. Both DLCs will introduce all-new Pokémon and allow for 230 existing Pokémon not previously featured in the base Scarlet/Violet games.

Watch on YouTube Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming expansions are shown.

A fresh live event for Scarlet and Violet will bring two newly-discovered Paradox Pokémon to the game: the Suicune-like Walking Wake in Scarlet, and the Virizion-like Iron Leaves in Violet.

Meet the newly discovered Paradox Pokémon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves! 🌊🍃



Pokémon Concierge is a new stop-motion animation series from Netflix - which had previously been reported as working on a Pokémon live action show. This is not that.

Instead, we got a look at the sunny and extremely cute Pokémon Concierge, which follows the story of a concierge named Haru and the many Pokémon that visit their hotel as guests.

Our first look at Pokémon Concierge.

Four years ago, The Pokémon Company announced a snooze-tracking app named Pokémon Sleep, and an optional accessory named the Pokémon Go Plus+ which would connect both to that app and also to Pokémon Go. Today, we finally heard more.

Pokémon Sleep will launch this summer, with the device set to arrive in July. Fans who buy the Plus+ will be able to hear Pikachu sing them to sleep, and encounter a nightcap-wearing Snorlax in Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Go Plus+ device, which is an optional accessory for Pokémon Sleep and Go.

Speaking of Pokémon Go, today brings the long-awaited ability to connect the app to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to gather Vivillon patterns in the latter, and Roaming Form Gimmighoul in the former.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is an expensive-looking version of the original Pokémon Trading Card Game's base set. It will sell for an as-yet undetailed premium price.

Finally, some updates for other existing Pokémon games. MOBA-style Pokémon Unite gets Zacian today, while Pokémon Café Remix gets Paldea starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.