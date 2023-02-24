If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

With Nintendo and Nvidia on board, what else might Xbox do?

Microsoft's Brad Smith holds up his unsigned PlayStation contract.
Nicolas Peeters/Melting Prod

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss Microsoft's next steps to get its $68.7bn Activision Blizzard buyout past regulators and over the finish line.

Earlier this week, Microsoft went to Brussels to argue its case with the European Commission, one of three major regulators still needing to be convinced - and Eurogamer was in attendance. It had agreements with Nintendo and Nvidia in its pocket, but only an unsigned contract with PlayStation. Was it enough? And if not, what else must Microsoft now do?

Does Microsoft still need to offer further concessions around Game Pass? Could we even see Microsoft let COD go onto PlayStation Plus to ensure full parity? Joining me to discuss all that and share our thoughts on whether we think the deal will finally get done are Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Watch on YouTube
