Epic Games Store readying up for its first NFT foray with Wild-West battle royale Grit

While Fortnite may be free from the woes of the cryptocurrency marketplace, the same can't be said for the rest of the Epic Games Store. In fact, a new NFT-riddled nightmare is on its way to Epic's shopfront imminently.

The game in question is called Grit and, well, it looks a lot like something that rhymes with grit but that I am too polite to write here.

Watch on YouTube Gala Games reveals Grit.

At its Galaverse convention yesterday, developer Gala Games revealed it had "signed a partnership with Epic", presumably to release the title via its storefront. Gala then went on to chat more about Grit, its wild-west themed battle royale which you can see in the trailer above.

"Grit is going to be one of the very first [NFT] games on the Epic Games store," a Gala Games spokesperson said.

"This is the moment that it's all going to start to change, and everybody's going to figure out that, why would you play any game where you don't own what you buy in the game?"

I for one don't think that question really needed to be asked, but there we go.

BREAKING: #NFT Gaming Platform @GoGalaGames announces partnership with @EpicGames to launch Battle Royale game Grit on the Epic Games Store! 🤯🔥



First NFT game integration between Web2 & Web3! Huge day for NFT gaming at #galaverse! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/SHTmnFiB2s — brycent 🚀 (@brycent_) June 6, 2022

You can check out some of Grit's gameplay (although that's being generous) below. From what we can see, it looks like a poor man's version of Red Dead Online. There isn't any of Read Dead's polish, and, oh yes, it comes with those planet-burning crypto additions.

Gameplay of Grit! pic.twitter.com/uaBiGU4bss — brycent 🚀 (@brycent_) June 6, 2022

Epic first revealed its intension to welcome the divisive technology to its store back in 2021. This was in contrast to Valve, which said Steam "will be kicking *all blockchain games* off the platform". So, in this case, I am certainly full Steam ahead, as it were.