EGX tickets now on sale

If Summer Game Fest has you yearning for a good gaming get-together, then today's as good a day as any to let you know that EGX is back on the horizon, and tickets are now available.

This year, EGX - run by Eurogamer's parent company Reedpop - will offer four days of playable AAA games, indie gems and retro favourites at ExCeL London from 12th to 15th October.

As well as playing games, you'll be able to settle down to watch game creators present their latest projects on the EGX Theatre stage, visit the EGX Arena to compete for prizes, and pass by the Community Hub - a home for diverse gaming fandoms.

If you'd like to pick up a ticket before 22nd June, you'll benefit from EGX's Early Bird pricing, which grants 20 percent off. Clan Packages, new this year, are also worth being aware of: these offer discounted rates and exclusive merch for groups.

Finally, all tickets also include a month's Eurogamer subscription thrown in. Goodbye advertising, hello exclusive articles, game keys, and sweet brand synergy.

Eurogamer's website and video teams will be there too, of course - hopefully see you on the showfloor!

