Eurogamer welcomes Jim Trinca

Hey everyone, I'm delighted to welcome the lovely Jim Trinca to the Eurogamer team as our newest video producer.

Jim joins us after a two-year stint at our sister site VG247, which bade a tearful farewell to him earlier this week in a humorous manner that looked to some readers like he had died. I can confirm this is not the case.

Instead, Jim is joining Eurogamer's Ian and Zoe as part of a newly-forged Triforce of talent dedicated to our YouTube channel. And, on top of that, you can also expect to see a bit of Jim (his head, mostly) here on the website too.

If you've been reading or watching videos about games for as long as I have, you'll know Jim is a veteran at all of this and brilliant at it. I'm delighted to have him on board and here he is now with a few words:

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Eurogamer team! Having been gaming obsessed from birth, this place has been a constant in my life for as long as I can remember. Caveat: I can't remember anything that happened before 2003, or after 2008.

"As a reader, I fondly remember the era of Rob Fahey and Ellie Gibson who set the stage for countless other legendary contributors past and present. It's a real privilege to become another small link in that chain.

"I've already enjoyed a warm welcome from the community, the whole editorial staff, and been fully accepted into the fold by my colleagues Ian and Zoe over on the video team, and I'm looking forward to continue making cool stuff for you all to enjoy, or get mad at. Thanks Tom! Thanks everyone!"

Thanks, as always, for reading - and please do give Jim a warm welcome in the comments.