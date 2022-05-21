EA is reportedly pursuing acquisition and merger options with "a number of potential suitors"

Electronic Arts is reportedly pursuing acquisition and merger opportunities with "a number of different potential suitors".

That's according to Puck (£), which yesterday revealed that EA has been "persistent in pursuing a sale" with a number of companies, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, and NBCUniversal, "emboldened in the wake of the Microsoft-Activision deal".

“In recent years, as media companies have taken greater interest in the rapidly growing gaming industry, [CEO Andrew Wilson] and Electronic Arts have held talks with a number of different potential suitors, including Disney, Apple and Amazon, sources with knowledge of those talks told me,” Puck reporter, Dylan Byers, wrote.

"Several sources familiar with these talks say EA has been persistent in pursuing a sale, and has only grown more emboldened in the wake of the Microsoft-Activision deal. Others say that EA is primarily interested in a merger arrangement that would allow Wilson to remain as chief executive of the combined company."

Its unclear if a deal is currently in negotiation, but the reporter hinted that a deal with NBCUniversal had progressed the furthest, before breaking down last month after parties were unable to agree on structure or price.

"We don’t comment on rumors and speculation relating to M&A," EA spokesperson John Reseburg told media in a statement (thanks, Kotaku).

"We are proud to be operating from a position of strength and growth, with a portfolio of amazing games, built around powerful IP, made by incredibly talented teams, and a network of more than half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead.”

The news comes after reports that up to 100 people may lose their jobs as EA cuts customer support staff at its US office in Austin, and its European hub in Galway. EA has confirmed the layoffs and said the job losses would ultimately "reduce complexity and increase our efficiency, flexibility and scalability".