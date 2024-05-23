EA bug telling players "games have been removed" from their libraries

Players of EA games such as Apex Legends, FC 24 and The Sims 4 have been greeted with warnings that their "games have been removed from your library".

EA acknowledged the issue as a bug yesterday, and said that it had now been resolved. "We fixed the issue with EA services on PC. Log out and log back in to access your games. Thanks for sticking with us!" EA Help wrote on social media platform X.

But users of the EA app (the PC replacement for Origin) have said the problem still remains - and Eurogamer has verified this morning that the warning message is still showing for us.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Is the closure of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall's studios a sign the Xbox Game Pass publishing model is failing?Watch on YouTube

Eurogamer logged into the EA App today and found the notice that stated: 'Games have been removed from your library. View details for more information'. But when we clicked for more information, nothing was shown.

Image credit: Eurogamer

Players impacted by the issue have reacted in anger, as access to games they've paid for has been interrupted.

"It's outrageous that I spent a fortune on Sims 4 and can't play it," one player wrote. "I never thought you could make an app worse than Origin. But you did!"

Others complained that while access to their games had been restored, they still lacked the ability to load DLC.

"By fixed you mean it's still broken right? No DLC is available in DA:I," one user wrote. "Still missing some BF1 stuff from account," wrote another.

EA just robbed all my games for no reason pic.twitter.com/30xbxLQMbK — Jusuf Vrtáčková (@12845l) May 22, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I've never seen something so 'fixed' in my life. It's a miracle. pic.twitter.com/NLDoBy6m0Y — cuttlefishjones (@cuttlefishjones) May 22, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Eurogamer has contacted EA for comment, and will update when we hear more.