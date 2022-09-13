EA and Dynasty Warriors dev Koei Tecmo working on "the next great hunting game"

EA and the people behind the Dynasty Warriors series are working together on a brand new game in the Monster Hunter style.

Koei Tecmo and its studio Omega Force, which is also behind the Hyrule Warriors games for Nintendo, are working with EA on "the next great hunting game", EA said in a note to press this morning.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Ubisoft moves forwards, bets big on Assassin's Creed.

It's described as an original intellectual property, and a "truly AAA experience" based in fantasy feudal Japan. More information will be announced later this month, EA added. Concept art is below:

Omega Force's new game is published by the EA Originals label, which is behind the likes of It Takes Two and Knockout City.

"They've elevated the hunting genre to the next level, merging their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics," said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners.

"The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support," added Koei Tecmo boss Yosuke Hayashi.

"Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I'm really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game."