Dragon's Dogma 2 players use character creator to make Kratos, Pikachu, and more

Players have been experimenting with Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator and finding ways to make familiar faces such as Kratos and Shadowheart, or pushing it to its limits with some... unusual physique.

Last week, Capcom released the character creator for Dragon's Dogma 2 at an opportune moment (just in time for the weekend), giving people plenty of days to create their Arisen and pawn before the game releases.

Now it's time to see the fruits of everybody's labour, and oh my. Some have chosen to recreate characters from other games to a high degree of accuracy, whilst others have opted to get a little bit silly with it. Players have made some impressive characters on both sides of the spectrum, and here are some which really stand out.

A lot of players have managed to make almost identical versions of some of gaming's most memorable characters. It's almost difficult to believe this version of Kratos by DaftPower on Reddit wasn't ripped straight out of God of War: Ragnarok.

Mezuka's attempt at recreating Panam from Cyberpunk 2077 is also close to the original, as is Wakiratoshi's take on God's favourite princess from Baldur's Gate 3, Shadowheart.

Tried making Panam in Dragon's Dogma 2#DragonsDogma2 #DD2 #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/TjBKKkABU4 — Mezuka (@MezukaArt) March 10, 2024

Scouring X and the Dragon's Dogma subreddit, you'll find lots of close lookalikes, and in some cases outright doppelgangers like Lae'zel and Walter White included in this compilation.

The character creator for Dragon's Dogma 2 has been the best advertisement for the game pic.twitter.com/gbREUCLQ1J — Johann (@LookAtMyMeat1) March 10, 2024

Mogul162 made FromSoftware's "trusty" Patches, who I still haven't forgiven for kicking me off that cliff in Elden Ring.

Here's a couple of examples which highlight the duality of man's output when it comes to character creators. Would you choose to make Leon Kennedy as he appeared in Resident Evil 2 Remake?

When I tell you Dragon Dogma 2 has the most detailed character creation menu I've ever seen... I mean it. Holy shit.#dragonsdogma2 #LeonKennedy pic.twitter.com/B9qhDqhi1A — Fishiki Ichibuns 😌💭🫘 (@Hatsune_Goro) March 9, 2024

Or would you explore an alternative ending to Resident Evil 4 where Leon experiences some side effects from the Plagas?

Now presenting: the toothless abomination that is Pikachu.

It's a pleasure seeing people getting into the Monster Factory spirit of things - take a look at Chauncey created by Enduin on ResetEra. That's some fine work with those sliders.

There's still over a week until Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on 22nd March on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, which is lots of time to download the free character creator and get your Arisen ready. There isn't a Dragon's Dogma 2 demo (yet?), but we've been hands-on with the game. Check out our thoughts in our Dragon's Dogma 2 preview.