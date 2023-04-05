Donkey Kong rap composer criticises Mario movie for not crediting him

Composer Grant Kirkhope has taken to Twitter to express his disappointment in Super Mario Bros. Movie for failing to credit him for the DK rap.

The DK Rap, created by Kirkhope for 1999's Donkey Kong 64, is quite the legendary number, if you've never heard it before.

And last week, Seth Rogen, who voices leader of the bunch Donkey Kong in the Mario movie, revealed the DK Rap would feature in the film. Kirkhope initially responded with excitement, which has now turned into frustration.

Watch on YouTube The latest Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.

"Well, that's f*****g depressing," Kirkhope tweeted last night after attending a screening for the new film. In a follow-up, Kirkhope stated he had looked forward to seeing his name in the credits for Super Mario Bros. Movie for composing the DK Rap, but found he had been left uncredited "as expected". Eurogamer has seen the film ourselves and we can confirm Kirkhope is not listed. The DK Rap is instead credited as "From Donkey Kong 64".

To make matters worse, other pieces of licensed music are fully credited to their composers and performers, something which Kirkhope noticed and Eurogamer can also confirm.

The fact that Kirkhope had expected his work to not be credited comes after a long-running issue of creatives not being recognised for their work on video games. Most recently, a former Retro Studios engineer voiced disappointment that the team who worked on the original Metroid Prime were not individually named in the credits for the remaster.