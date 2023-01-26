If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters next free Epic Games Store titles

Top of the Bill-ie.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Epic has revealed its next free Game Store titles: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters.

Both games are free to download from 2nd February until the 9th, when they will be replaced with something else.

Watch on YouTube
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider launch trailer.

In Dishonored: Death out the Outsider, players take on the role of "badass supernatural assassin" Billie Lurk (and, yes, I nearly wrote that as Billy Burke).

In this game, Billie reunites with her mentor Daud "in order to pull off the greatest assassination ever conceived".

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Meanwhile, City of Gangsters is a management tycoon game that tasks players with starting up a criminal operation and growing it into a "well-oiled money machine". Ka-Ching!

Players will be able to build up speakeasies and illegal distilleries, while also leveraging favours, chasing down debtors and, of course, bribing police.

City of Gangsters.

These new arrivals mean we will soon be saying Adios to Adios, as well as Hell is Others. If you are yet to claim either of these currently free titles, you have until 2nd February to do so.

Head over the Epic Games Store for more.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch