Get the Corsair K70 Pro RGB for £100 from Amazon with this early Prime Spring Sale deal

We're just half a day or so away from the start of Amazon's Prime Spring Sale, but that hasn't stopped the flow of some excellent early deals on all manner of tech. If you want to grab a fantastic gaming keyboard in a fetching colourway to fit in with your white setup, then you'll want to take a look at this great deal on the Corsair K70 Pro RGB - it's currently £80 off, bringing it down to £100.

The K70 Pro RGB looks fantastic in this white and grey colourway, and will fit in well if you're going for a more modern aesthetic in your setup, especially if you also want to build a white gaming PC, or if you've already got one and want to complete the look with matching peripherals. You also get a full complement of keys for a functional layout, as well as handy extras including multimedia controls and a comfortable wristrest. The K70 Pro RGB also comes with extra quality of life improvements including textured PBT keycaps, which are more durable than the cheaper ABS options found elsewhere, and also feel excellent under-finger.

Inside, the K70 Pro RGB comes with Corsair's own OPX optical switches, which operate at the speed of light, making them an especially speedy option for competitive gamers. They offer a higher actuation point of 1.0mm, which means you don't have to push down the key as far as a 'standard' switch for it to register the input. What's more, they also come with a shorter 3.2mm travel distance for snappier inputs all-round. Having used them in the past, I can say they're a seriously speedy switch for competitive FPS titles including CS:2, even if my own abilities don't match this keyboard's power. Competitive players are also likely to benefit from the 8000Hz polling rate, with speedier reporting of inputs compared to more standard options. Plus, there's a good smattering of RGB here, and it's all controllable and addressable in Corair's iCUE software.

If you're after a powerful gaming keyboard for a lot less, then you'll certainly want to check out this Amazon deal on the Corsair K70 Pro RGB.