Amazon announces its big spring sale

Amazon has announced its spring sale event will take place next week. The online retail giant is calling it 'Spring Deal Days' in the UK, and 'Big Spring Sale' in the US. The online giant's sale kicks off at midnight on Wednesday 20th March and will run for five days until 23:59pm on Monday 25th March.

All the best deals are still to be confirmed, but we know there will be huge savings on hundreds of thousands of items across lots of different categories. As always, we will be covering all the best gaming and tech deals right here.

There will also be offers on Prime Video, Amazon Music and Audible.

The best part about the Amazon Big Spring Sale is that you don't need to be a Prime member to shop the deals. Prime members will, however, have exclusive access to a select range of deals. So if you’re not already a Prime member, you can get a free 30-day trial to get acccess to these special spring sale deals.

