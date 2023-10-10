Scoop up the best gaming SSD on the market for PS5 and PC at a historic low price for Prime Big Deal Days

WD's excellent SN850x NVMe SSD, our top PCIe 4.0 SSD pick for gaming, is down to £122 for a 2TB model with heatsink as part of Amazon's Big Deal Days. This is the lowest price we've recorded on this spec, which makes an awesome upgrade for PCs and PS5s alike.

The WD SN850x is one of the very fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, offering sequential speeds up to 7300MB/s reads and 6600MB/s writes. Its random performance, which is a better indicator of game load times, is also off the charts: 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.0M IOPS for writes. Even the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs tended to max out around 600,000 IOPS, so getting a drive that's literally twice as fast is kind of incredible. That's born out by real-world testing too, with the SN850x showing some of the very best performance we've ever seen - ahead of PCIe 5.0 SSDs (!) and only behind Samsung's more expensive 990 Pro.

This particular model comes with a low profile heatsink pre-installed, making it ideal for use in the PS5. You can just take off the PS5's wing, unscrew a couple of screws, pop in the drive and replace the screws. With 2TB of additional storage added on, the PS5's standard 666GB of internal storage will be expanded 4x - pretty impressive stuff!

This SSD is also a great shout for PC systems, especially hotter or more cramped enclosures that can benefit from the additional heat dissipation that the heatsink provides. This helps keeps performance high, which is particularly important in creative tasks like capturing video where you can start to drop frames if your drive overheats and slows down. With this heatsink, that won't be a problem.

