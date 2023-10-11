Save $500 on this wild 32-inch 4K/240Hz Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor

Prime Day 2 has thrown up some absolutely incredible reductions so far, and as we enter the final few hours, they look like no sign of slowing down. This is one of the best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals we've spotted over the two days - folks in the USA can get an incredible QLED 4K/240Hz panel, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, for $1000 after a hefty $500 discount.

The big thing about the Odyssey Neo G8 is that combo of 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, providing the benefit of insanely high detail and super-smooth motion that's simply unmatched by basically every other monitor on the planet. For most people, spending $1000 on a monitor is out of the question, but for folks with high-end PCs that want the ultimate monitor upgrade this is a fanastic choice. The Neo G8 is also HDMI 2.1 capable, with a pair of ports for 4K/120Hz gameplay on PS5 and Series X.

The Neo G8 is also a Mini LED panel, allowing it to get especially bright to the point where Samsung says it can allow for up to 2000 nits of peak brightness, while its extremely high 22000:1 contrast ratio with local dimminng allows for both vibrant colours and deep blacks. This is also a screen with a slight curve at 1000R for a little more immersion, while support for AMD FreeSync and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync means you'll have a tear and stutter-free experience on any platform. 32-inches of screen real estate also gives you a fair amount to work with and should mean that the Neo G8 pairs well with cinematic titles where you can appreciate that detail, while this is also a colour-accurate panel for both sRGB and DCI-P3, making it suitable for more colour sensitive workloads if you so choose.

As is typical for some of Samsung's more higher-end pieces, this is also a panel whose design looks especially futuristic. I'm personally a big fan of how Samsung's monitors look, and the Neo G8 is no different. Bezels around the display are small, while its combination of bright blue and grey on the front looks excellent, and the white around the back provides a nice contrast. There's also a good range of inputs on offer, and the stand's adjustment is decent too, with tilt, swivel, and rotation to make this a portrait screen

If it's a super-specced gaming monitor you're after with some wild 4K/240Hz capabilities and excellent brightness, this Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 deal from Amazon USA is definitely one to consider.