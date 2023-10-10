Get £100 off the XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT from Ebuyer's eBay store with a code

AMD's final RDNA 3 graphics card is arguably its best when it comes to value for money - the brand new RX 7800 XT is one of our favourite GPUs so far, and a card I was considering picking up myself when it launched at over £500. However, this deal on this XFX Speedster variant with code COSY15 slashes the price to a more affordable £470, saving you £100 off its retail price and £75 off its eBay price.

In our review, we noted the 7800 XT to be an excellent performer for the price at 1440p, especially in non-RT workloads in the likes of Forza Horizon 5. Here, the RX 7800 XT managed to beat off the RTX 4070, as well as in Control, too. Turning ray tracing on reveals that while AMD has made strides here with RX 7000, it is still some way short of Nvidia's outstanding performance. It would be wrong to discount the 7800 XT, though, as it still offered some especially playable frame rates in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2, even if Nvidia still holds a commanding lead.

As well as offering some excellent performance, the RX 7800 XT also marks itself out as a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz TVs as well as DisplayPort 2.1 for even more future-proofed connections. There is also some solid headroom for using this card for content creation workloads with 16GB of VRAM, too, which is handy.

This is also a card that offers a minimalistic profile with an all-black plastic shroud and triple-fan cooling setup, which will fit nicely into a variety of PC builds, especially if you're going for a meaner aesthetic.

If you're after a capable GPU, and perhaps one of the best options in AMD's new lineup, for a great price, this RX 7800 XT deal fro, Ebuyer's eBay store using code COSY15.