For Prime Day 2, Logitech's excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse has had a mega price cut

The fun of Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, and Amazon has introduced some excellent reductions on a wide range of kit, including one of the most legendary and best-selling gaming mice of the last few years. Currently, you can grab the Logitech G502 Lightspeed for £60, its lowest price in a few months.

The G502 Lightspeed has a relatively wide and heavy frame by modern standards, coming in at 114g, making it practically double the weight of some of the best ultralight gaming mice available. It may not be the best choice therefore for quick, multiplayer gameplay, and a choice more suited to slower-paced and single-player fare as well as general computer use like web browsing or content creation. That wider frame does also provide you with 11 programmable buttons (count 'em!) and a dual-mode scroll wheel that can glide seemingly forever or change to scrolling line-by-line with tactile feedback.

Internally, the G502 Lightspeed comes with the same lauded Hero sensor as the G502 Hero, with up to 25,600 DPI for accurate tracking even at extremely high sensitivity settings, as well reliable Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless that offers practically zero latency. In addition, up to 60 hours of battery life also provides you with solid levels of endurance, giving you the chance to use the mouse for a working week and a half before you'll need to charge it back up again. You can even pick up a PowerPlay mousepad that will wirelessly charge your mouse, so you never have to plug it in, and there is of course the wired G502 Hero if you want the wired experience.

More DF-approved Prime Big Deal Days deals

There are also a smattering of RGB lighting zones, with bright, vibrant results, and of course you can choose from different effects, select a single colour of your choice or disable it entirely depending on your preferences. Logitech's G Hub software also allows you to rebind each mouse button to macros, keyboard keys and common functions.

The G502 Lightspeed has been a favourite gaming mouse of mine for a few years, and for £60 on Amazon this Prime Day 2, it really is an absolute steal. If you're wanting to grab a true legend of the scene for an insane price, this is well worth a look. For more deals, feel free to check out more of what's going on here - deals definitely aren't going away any time soon.