Logitech's G435 Lightspeed wireless headset is down to £35 at Amazon after a £40 discount

One of our favourite gaming headsets, Logitech's G435 Lightspeed, is going cheap on Amazon today. It's now on sale for £35, a healthy £40 reduction from its £75 RRP and a great price for a comfy, low-latency wireless headset with both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth support.

Logitech's Lightspeed connection is legendary for its speed and reliability, so it's incredible to get it on a gaming headset for £35 - and having the ability to also connect to a phone, tablet or console via Bluetooth is nuts too. The PS5, PS4, PC and Switch (docked) are all options here, with Microsoft's proprietary Xbox Wireless standing in the way of the G435's dongle workign on Xbox.

Another real advantage of the G435 though is how light it is - it weighs just 165 grams, which is astonishing given the amount of tech on board. In our testing, this made it supremely comfortable for those with small to average-sized heads, with the ski google headband spreading that weight evenly across the head for a headset that remains comfortable for hours of use.

I really dig the design here too, with the black colourway discounted to £35 having a small splash of colour from its lime cables and the reversible headband offering a different look; black/pink and white/purple are great other options at slightly higher (but still discounted) prices.

Audio quality is solid too, with a good neutral sound that suits a wide range of genres, especially more focused and competitive fare. The dual beamforming mics are the only weak part of the package, as they don't sound as good as a traditional mic arm despite the advantage they provide in style.

All in all, this is a fantastic deal for £35 and well worth picking up at this reduced price!