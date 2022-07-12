Get DF's top gaming monitor recommendation at its lowest ever price

One of our favourite gaming monitors here at Digital Foundry is on sale for Prime Day, with the LG 27GL83A dropping drom £350 to just £280. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, which also moonlights as our top monitor pick.

It's rare to find a monitor with such solid specs at this price point. Firstly, it has a Fast IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. In fact, it's the same one found in the popular LG 27GL850 and Dell S2721DGFA. That means it has the qualities we love about TN monitors, with a fast pixel response time and great motion clarity. However, because it's an IPS display, you're also benefitting from wide viewing angles and vivid colours.

The QHD resolution is the perfect sweet spot for gaming, allowing you to crank up the details without having to need the extra horsepower required to hit 4K. And if you're dialing down the settings or playing fast-paced shooters such as Doom Eternal, Call of Duty and Apex Legends on your PC, Xbox or PS5 consoles, then the 144Hz refresh rate is going to be a treat. It's extra handy to see more of the action on the display, so long as your reflexes keep up. You also get the benefits of both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing and judder.

With 99 per cent sRGB colour accuracy, you can also work worry-free on creative work outside of gaming sessions - something that you can't do on a standard TN or VA panel.

The only real weakness we can find here is the contrast, which is only average at around 1000:1. If you often play games with dark scenes - shooters with a day/night cycle like Metro Exodus come to mind - then the advanced VA panels of Samsung displays like the Odyssey G7 (which is also on sale this Prime Day) can be more ideal - or you could think about an OLED, like the barely desk-sized and also discounted LG C1 48-inch OLED.

If you're after anything else to spruce up your gaming life, check out our list of Digital Foundry-approved accessories on sale this Prime Day. We're also continually updating our DF Deals Twitter feed for any discounts we find on monitors, keyboards and mice that'll help you give the edge.

