Grab the excellent Meta Quest 2 VR headset at its lowest price ever

The Meta Quest 2 is the best budget VR headset for PC gaming, as you don't need to pair it with a high-end PC or console.

It's been priced at £200 for a long time now, but if you're an Amazon Prime member then you can get the Meta Quest 2 for even cheaper, thanks to an exclusive £20 discount, bringing the price down to just £179:

It looks like this offer is only available for Prime members in the UK. If you're not a UK Amazon Prime member and want to get the extra £20 off, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and get access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming too. There's no mention of a similar promotion at Amazon US. The Meta Quest 2 is still $199 in the US though which is still a good price for an all-in-one VR headset.

The Quest 2 uses a Snapdragon 865/Qualcomm XR2 chip, which is powerful enough for playing popular VR games such as Beat Saber and VR Chat without needing any external processing power. If you want to play newer, more demanding VR games then you can link the Meta Quest 2 to a PC or laptop if you want to play at 120fps.

The Meta Quest 2's screens have an image resolution of 1832x1920 per eye, and the built-in speakers use 3D positional audio for an immersive sound experience. The included touch controllers are also good thanks to the accurate hand tracking and strong haptic feedback.

The Meta Quest 2 is still the best option for getting into VR gaming, and thanks to another discount for Prime members is even cheaper.

