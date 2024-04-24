This Steam Deck competitor has just dropped to its cheapest ever price

The Asus ROG Ally, one of the most popular handheld gaming consoles, is currently available for under £500 for the first time thanks to a limited-time discount code at Very.

When you use the code "VTQBK" at checkout, you'll take off ten per cent on the already-discounted price of £549, making the overall price of the console £494.10:

The ROG Ally will be a year old in June, and while the RRP is still £599 it has settled at £549 at various retailers since the first major discounts began over Christmas. This discount at Very is the first time the Ally has dropped under £500.

The ROG Ally is a great way to play your Steam and Xbox game libraries on-the-go. The handheld's own ROG Armoury Crate software merges your two libraries into one and can be accessed with a single button on the handheld, and the console uses Xbox-style buttons for easy compatibility.

Running the latest games on the 7-inch, full-HD multi-touch point screen at up to 120Hz is easy too thanks to the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, 16GB RAM and 512 SSD. If you end up needing more storage for your games, you can find some good options in the Digital Foundry best SD cards guide and the best gaming SSD deals guide.

When you're not on the move, you can also connect the ROG ally to a TV or monitor with a dock that can cost as little as £26, and lets you plug in your gaming mouse and keyboard too. If you really wanted to turn it into a powerful gaming PC, there's the ROG XG Mobile RTX 4090 laptop gPU dock & IO expansion hub, though that will set you back a bit more.

