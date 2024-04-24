Running out of Steam Deck or Switch storage? You need this bargain priced Micro SD card

Samsung Evo Plus microSD cards are the best value memory cards in terms of price/capacity, but also because they are some of the fastest microSD cards on the market. The Samsung Evo Plus performs fantastically with handheld gaming consoles, including the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and Asus ROG Ally.

At full price, the 512GB version sells for £58 on the official Samsung store, but right now you can bag one for just £32 at Scan. In the US, you can get the Amazon-branded Evo Select, which is the exact same card but with a different brand name, for only $37.99 (was $52).

Samsung Evo Plus microSD card 512GB UK £32 at Scan RRP: £58 US - Samsung Evo Select microSD card 512GB $37.99 at Amazon US RRP: $52

It has been on offer for as low as £25 in the past, so it doesn't make this current Samsung Evo Plus deal the cheapest of all time. It is, however, still a sizeable saving for one of the speediest microSD cards around and the best price at the moment. It's worthwhile grabbing if you're in quick need of an ample storage upgrade for your handheld gaming console, phone or even your camera.

Being an A2 rated card, the Evo Plus also lets you play games directly off it, with up to 130MB/s reads and writes, ideal if you have already maxed out your built-in storage.

For more SD card deals and offers on alternative storage devices like SSDs, follow our Deals topics below so you'll be notified as soon as we post a deal that's relevant to you.

Also, if you are in the market for an Asus ROG Ally, check out this fantastic deal we've spotted at Very. The online retailer is selling the handheld gaming console for its cheapest price yet.