Watch the EGX stages live!

See developers, creators and the Eurogamer team from the London show floor

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 takes down a Season 2 teaser after players point out it was full of mistakes

"If you want to send me the whole slides ahead of time and give me an NDA just to double check…"

Diablo 4 artwork featuring a menacing-looking lady.
Image credit: Blizzard
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Blizzard has taken down a Diablo 4 video after fans pointed out several bizarre mistakes and inaccuracies within it.

"Check out some of the best quality-of-life changes coming with Season of Blood," the Diablo account said on its Twitter/X account alongside a two-minute-long video that showcased some of those changes… so people did. And some, like streamer and YouTuber Taxxanterax, had a lot to say in response.

Blizzard's Diablo 4 Season 2 Trailer Is... Um... Yeah...

As spotted by PCGN, shortly after the video was posted, streamer and YouTuber Raxxanterax posted a video offering some "constructive feedback" after noting several mistakes, including inverted before/after map layouts, and a side-by-side comparison of what is described as "improved" horse speed that looks almost identical.

There was also a computation designed to show off how the base XP had been improved by an impressive 40 per cent… only for the on-screen calculation to have been added together rather than multiplied. The sum below that was also wrong, too.

In a convulsive laughing fit, Raxxanterax said to Blizzard: "I'm trying to build some hype for this season, but you're making it real hard!"

"BlizzCon's coming up," they laughed. "If you want to send me the whole slides ahead of time and give me an NDA just to double check…"

The tweet has since been deleted.

Raxxanterax's video is only five minutes long and an absolute delight. You can enjoy it in the embed above.

Diablo 4 is just days away from launching on Steam, and yes, it's now secured that all-important Steam Deck verification.

Diablo 4 comes to Steam Deck next Tuesday, 17th October, the same day that Diablo 4's second season, the Season of Blood, arrives. This one promises the likes of a new vampire hunter quest line, 22 new vampiric powers, new monster types and variants, plus a new seasonal event.

"We can happily say," Diablo's global community development director Adam Fletcher said, "that Diablo 4 will be Steam Deck Verified starting next Tuesday with the launch of the game on Steam and the start of Season of Blood!"

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch