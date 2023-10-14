Diablo 4 takes down a Season 2 teaser after players point out it was full of mistakes

Blizzard has taken down a Diablo 4 video after fans pointed out several bizarre mistakes and inaccuracies within it.

"Check out some of the best quality-of-life changes coming with Season of Blood," the Diablo account said on its Twitter/X account alongside a two-minute-long video that showcased some of those changes… so people did. And some, like streamer and YouTuber Taxxanterax, had a lot to say in response.

Blizzard's Diablo 4 Season 2 Trailer Is... Um... Yeah...

As spotted by PCGN, shortly after the video was posted, streamer and YouTuber Raxxanterax posted a video offering some "constructive feedback" after noting several mistakes, including inverted before/after map layouts, and a side-by-side comparison of what is described as "improved" horse speed that looks almost identical.

There was also a computation designed to show off how the base XP had been improved by an impressive 40 per cent… only for the on-screen calculation to have been added together rather than multiplied. The sum below that was also wrong, too.

In a convulsive laughing fit, Raxxanterax said to Blizzard: "I'm trying to build some hype for this season, but you're making it real hard!"

"BlizzCon's coming up," they laughed. "If you want to send me the whole slides ahead of time and give me an NDA just to double check…"

The tweet has since been deleted.

Raxxanterax's video is only five minutes long and an absolute delight. You can enjoy it in the embed above.

Diablo 4 is just days away from launching on Steam, and yes, it's now secured that all-important Steam Deck verification.

Diablo 4 comes to Steam Deck next Tuesday, 17th October, the same day that Diablo 4's second season, the Season of Blood, arrives. This one promises the likes of a new vampire hunter quest line, 22 new vampiric powers, new monster types and variants, plus a new seasonal event.

"We can happily say," Diablo's global community development director Adam Fletcher said, "that Diablo 4 will be Steam Deck Verified starting next Tuesday with the launch of the game on Steam and the start of Season of Blood!"