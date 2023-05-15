If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 player beats Ashava world boss solo - with a hardcore character on veteran difficulty

No cap.

Diablo 4 wudijo Ashava solo kill
YouTube / wudijo
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

A Diablo 4 player beat the Ashava world boss solo during the weekend's Server Slam open beta event.

Not only that, Diablo YouTuber and streamer wudijo beat the boss with a hardcore character on the veteran difficulty.

Let's put this achievement into context: Ashava is a raid-style boss meant to offer a group of 12 players a stiff challenge that must be completed within a 15-minute time limit. wudijo downed Ashava on his own.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

Ashava potters about a level 25 area, but Blizzard set the Summer Slam beta level cap at 20, which makes the fight tougher than it should be.

To make things even harder for himself, wudijo played as a hardcore character, which means permadeath. That's right - if wudijo had died at any point from character creation to level 20, his Rogue would have been lost, so no repeated attempts with that character.

And finally, wudijo played on veteran difficulty (world tier two), the hardest difficulty available in the Server Slam event. Because why not?

The video below shows the fight. It's a remarkable watch, made all the more tense by the music that intensifies as the battle goes on. wudijo shows impressive concentration, zipping about the battlefield as he wears Ashava's lengthy life bar down. He uses a Rapid Fire Rogue build, which maximises damage from afar. With this build, wudijo is able to shoot Ashava at a distance where necessary, avoid attacks and poisoned areas, and, when up close, stick to the relatively safety of underneath Ashava's hind legs.

wudijo is relaxed after his victory (I'd be leaping out my chair!), but given he downed Ashava solo before in previous Diablo 4 betas, perhaps his cool exterior doesn't come as much of a surprise. In fact, wudijo's notoriety for making a mockery of Diablo challenges is well known at Blizzard - during a recent developer livestream staff said they fully expected him to solo the boss.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Bird view / Isometric, Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo IV and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch