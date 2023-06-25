Diablo 4 is down due to a DDoS attack

Blizzard is currently experiencing a "DDoS attack", preventing players from logging into Diablo 4 and other games such as World of Warcraft.

In a message posted to the Blizzard customer services account, the company said it was "currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts" and preventing players from getting online.

According to screenshots posted to the Diablo 4 subreddit, players are also receiving notifications on Battle.net, which state that "we are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue".

We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 25, 2023

At the time of writing, there's no formal word from Blizzard on when it hopes to restore normal service.

