Diablo 4 is down due to a DDoS attack

"We are actively working to mitigate this issue."

News by Vikki Blake
Published on

Blizzard is currently experiencing a "DDoS attack", preventing players from logging into Diablo 4 and other games such as World of Warcraft.

In a message posted to the Blizzard customer services account, the company said it was "currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts" and preventing players from getting online.

According to screenshots posted to the Diablo 4 subreddit, players are also receiving notifications on Battle.net, which state that "we are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue".

At the time of writing, there's no formal word from Blizzard on when it hopes to restore normal service.

DDoS during the only time I've been able to play this week, whelp
by u/A7xWicked in diablo4

A Blizzard dev reached out on Twitter over the weekend in a bid to "clear up" the confusion around some of Diable 4's rarest unique items.



