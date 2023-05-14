If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 buffs that "Necro nerf" following player "feedback"

And the team is "aware of the goblin issue".

Diablo 4
Blizzard
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Blizzard's "Server Slam" weekend is finally upon us, and if you're "feeling" those Necro nerfs, Diablo 4 GM Rod Fergusson wants you to know that he "hears the feedback" and a fix is rolling out.

"Definitely hearing the feedback on the Necro nerfs," he tweeted over the weekend. "I'm feeling 'em too. Remember, balance is a journey, not a destination - it takes tweaking to get it right."

Watch on YouTube
We’ve Played Diablo 4! 8 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW - SEASON PASS, ALWAYS ONLINE & MORE

"PSA - We're in the process of rolling out a server side hotfix buff to Necro skellies," he added earlier today (thanks, GamesRadar+).

"It will take a while to propagate worldwide so we appreciate your patience while it's happening."

Fergusson also later responded to a player who reported that goblins weren't "dropping anything".

"We're aware of the goblin issue and it's being worked on," he responded, but stopped short of confirming when a fix may be available.

Blizzard recently revealed its plan for Diablo 4 post-launch, detailing its approach to seasons, battle passes and the shop. The developer revealed Diablo 4 will get a new season each quarter, and each will add questlines, battle passes, new legendary items, class balance changes and other tweaks.

Season 1 begins in mid to late July (Diablo 4 launches early June) and to access it, you have to complete the campaign. To work through the season's battle pass you need to complete chapters that are comprised of objectives. Completing all the objectives in a chapter gets you seasonal rewards, such as crafting materials and legendary aspects for your Codex of Power.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, beta, Bird view / Isometric and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch