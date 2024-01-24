Destiny 2 Ros Arago IV god roll and drop location
Owning this Auto rifle is a mark of wisdom.
Ros Arago IV is a legendary Auto Rifle from Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish.
This high rate of fire void weapon is ideally suited to be a strong all around tool of destruction, great in any type of content.
This page will detail how to get Ros Arago IV in Destiny 2, and what perks will unleash the Ros Arago IV god roll.
On this page:
How to get Ros Arago IV in Destiny 2
Ros Arago IV is a world loot pool weapon. That’s a lot of words to say it’s readily available, and can drop pretty much any time. Ranking up with different factions, legendary engrams, and completing activities pretty much anywhere has a chance to give you this weapon.
While is there so clear 'go do this' task to complete for farming Ros Arago IV, there are certain activities you can target that tend to drop a lot of world drop loot in a reasonable amount of time. The Coil is a seasonal activity added for the Season of the Wish that seems to have a high drop rate. Terminal Overload is a public event that is always active somewhere on Neomuna and is another reliable source for the current world drop items.
Regardless of which method you choose you will be relying a lot on luck. RNG will determine which weapons you get, and what rolls you will find anytime you do get your hands on a Ros Arago IV. The best thing you can do is keep farming, keep collecting, and save the best rolls.
Ros Arago IV god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Ros Arago IV is a high RMG auto rifle. It’s an archetype that has long been one of the best all around options in Destiny 2. This weapon deals constant damage and is versatile enough to be used up close, or at medium to intermediate ranges. The pinnacle perk setup, or 'god roll' focuses on increasing damage output by buffing damage, and maximizing the number of bullets you fire in a short amount of time.
Here is our recommended Ros Arago IV god roll in Destiny 2:
- Arrowhead Brake
- Tactical Mag
- Rewind Rounds
- Onslaught
You really can’t go wrong with Arrowhead Brake. This barrel controls recoil, allowing you to stay aiming at your target easily, and improves handling, which helps you get to your next target quicker. It’s a win-win.
Tactical Mag is a 'do everything' magazine. It increases the number of rounds this weapon holds. It speeds up reload speeds. It even makes the gun more stable. It’s a triumvirate of bonuses that’s hard to pass up.
Rewind Rounds is something we suggest almost any time it is available. A large portion of the rounds you fire that hits targets gets refunded right to your magazine. You keep shooting, it keeps refilling. This works great on weak mobs and tough bosses, and does a lot to maximize how much damage you can dish out.
Onslaught is what really puts this weapon over the top. With this, final blows increase your rate of fire, and it stacks multiple times. Faster rate of fire means more damage dealt. Combine that with a self filling magazine from previous perks, and you have yourself one deadly weapon.