Destiny 2 Ros Arago IV god roll and drop location

Ros Arago IV is a legendary Auto Rifle from Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish.

This high rate of fire void weapon is ideally suited to be a strong all around tool of destruction, great in any type of content.

This page will detail how to get Ros Arago IV in Destiny 2, and what perks will unleash the Ros Arago IV god roll.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Ros Arago IV in Destiny 2 Ros Arago IV is a world loot pool weapon. That’s a lot of words to say it’s readily available, and can drop pretty much any time. Ranking up with different factions, legendary engrams, and completing activities pretty much anywhere has a chance to give you this weapon. While is there so clear 'go do this' task to complete for farming Ros Arago IV, there are certain activities you can target that tend to drop a lot of world drop loot in a reasonable amount of time. The Coil is a seasonal activity added for the Season of the Wish that seems to have a high drop rate. Terminal Overload is a public event that is always active somewhere on Neomuna and is another reliable source for the current world drop items. Regardless of which method you choose you will be relying a lot on luck. RNG will determine which weapons you get, and what rolls you will find anytime you do get your hands on a Ros Arago IV. The best thing you can do is keep farming, keep collecting, and save the best rolls.