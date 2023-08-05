If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Destiny 2 is "heading into creative territories Bungie has never explored before"

"We're changing some things up in a big way with an all-new mechanic."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed plans to shake up how players progress in its upcoming expansion, The Final Shape.

In a "State of the Game" update posted to the official website, game director Joe Blackburn confirmed that as well as addressing "a number of player feedback items over the past few months", the team would be "rolling out something very new and different in Season 23".

Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

"While there's always room for us to revise and improve, the community's response has reinforced that we're on the right track with norm-breaking efforts like these, and we'll be rolling out something very new and different in Season 23," Blackburn said (thanks, NME).

"Now, without spoiling anything ahead of the Showcase, our next Season will be heading into creative territories we've never explored before. We're changing some things up in a big way, including the Seasonal progression paradigm with an all-new mechanic. All will be revealed on August 22."

The key pillars of these "creative territories"? "Expand players' imaginations, bring challenge back to Destiny, enrich our content, and connect our Guardians".

And it won't be raising the power cap when Season 22 is upon us, either.

"We've seen a ton of positive feedback on this decision from players who appreciate being able to play at their own pace, rather than feeling compelled to chase Pinnacles each week," Blackburn explains.

"Of course, we'll still have plenty of activities where Power is crucial, including Master raid and dungeon content, Legend and Master Nightfalls, Grandmasters, Legend and Master Solo Lost Sectors, and Trials of Osiris. This will still be the case throughout Season 22, and your Artifact Power will still be as important as ever.

"For those craving even tougher challenges, we raised the bar on Grandmaster (GM) Nightfall difficulty this Season with our first PsiOps Battlegrounds GM, which will make an additional appearance before the end of the Season for those who didn't get a chance to take it on the first time. As usual, we’ll continue to monitor feedback as we add more Battlegrounds to the Vanguard Nightfall and GM schedule later in Lightfall's year."

For more, including on how these changes will be rolled out across various modes such as Nightfall, Gambit, and Crucible, head on over to the blog post. For everything else, Blackburn teases we'll find out more in the Showcase, which is scheduled for 22nd August.

Bungie recently won a lawsuit against a player who repeatedly harassed, threatened, and doxxed one of its employees. It also recently took several other Destiny players to court and won - albeit for the sale of cheat devices and software.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch