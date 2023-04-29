Destiny 2's Guardian Games event is back next week

Destiny 2's annual Guardian Games event is set to return next week.

From 2nd May, players can expect a little more "friendly competition" between Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks as Guardians compete to ensure that their class reigns supreme. The Guardian Games Cup also returns, and this time, everyone can take part.

From 2nd May until 23rd, players can earn medallions for activities across the game, "including a class-based version of the popular PvP mode Supremacy" – "that’s right, get ready for even more fierce competition in the Crucible" – and participates in the Guardian Games can earn two weapons: Legendary Strand Scout Rifle Taraxippos, or the refreshed Void Submachine Gun, The Title, which returns with "the fan-favourite perk", Repulsor Brace.

"Also free for players is the Guardian Games Event Card," Bungie explains. "By completing challenges on their card, players can obtain cosmetic rewards like a new Exotic emote, the brand-new Champ title, as well as extra Triumphs. The Event Card can be upgraded for 1,000 Silver to unlock instant and additional earnable rewards."

As for the Cup? Well, this year, everyone is able to participate alongside their fireteam to raise money for good causes.

"This year, teams will compete in the Technical and Charitable categories," Bungie says. "The Technical category tracks each officially registered team’s total number of medals dunked during Guardian Games. The Charitable category tracks the total amount raised through the team’s official Bungie Foundation sign-up page throughout the same period."

ICYMI, Bungie is adding new accessibility options to Destiny 2, specifically for colour blindness. Season of the Deep, which is set to release on 23rd May, will include an option for players to amend the Enemy Targeted Reticle Colour that changes when aiming at an enemy, as well as new colour options for subtitles to ensure they're easy to read.

Bungie is also adding colour presets for Commendations, meaning players with colour blindness can still clearly see rewards.