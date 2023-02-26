Early Destiny 2 Lightfall preloads are locking out PS5 players

Bungie is currently investigating an issue where the early preload of Destiny 2's upcoming expansion, Lightfall, is locking players out of the game entirely.

Right now, it seems as though the issue is chiefly affecting those on PS5 and players that don't delete and reinstall the game may find themselves locked out completely until launch day.

"We're currently investigating an issue where the preload of Lightfall has been pushed out early in some regions," Bungie tweeted over the weekend. "We recommend players pause this download until February 27, 9 AM PST (-8 UTC) to continue playing the live game."

For players that may have already unwittingly updated their games and want to play before the new expansion goes live, you're advised to uninstall the game, go to "Game Library", select "Your Collection", select the Destiny 2 icon, select PS5 version, and select "Download" on the Destiyn 2 store page in order to reinstall the game.

We're currently investigating an issue where the preload of Lightfall has been pushed out early in some regions.



We recommend players pause this download until February 27, 9 AM PST (-8 UTC) to continue playing the live game. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 26, 2023

Bungie's eye-catching new Destiny 2 cinematic arrived this week to cap off the game's current Season 19 in such style that Tom says he's excited for a game he has not played in years.