Destiny 2 Extraordinary Rendition god roll and drop location
This SMG is... Extraordinary.
Extraordinary Rendition is a legendary SMG that was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen.
This combines the rapid rate of fire of an SMG with a hard hitting aggressive frame, and is a fantastic weapon in capable hands.
This page will detail how to get Extraordinary Rendition in Destiny 2, the best perks for an Extraordinary Rendition god roll.
On this page:
How to get Extraordinary Rendition in Destiny 2
Extraordinary Rendition was originally specific to the Cabal themed Battleground event. However, that is no longer the case, as that system was retired during subsequent seasons (though you can still play Battlegrounds for fun).
Now you must visit Xur when he comes calling. This mysterious Agent of the Nine appears at 12pm EST (5pm BST) on Fridays, and departs at 12pm EST (5pm BST) on Tuesdays. He can be at several different locations in the Solar System. You can search for him yourself or checkout out a Xur Tracker.
His assortment changes every week, and will include a selection of previously available weapons from prior seasons. Extraordinary Rendition is one of these guns. You are full at the mercy of Xur’s bag of goodies, and the roll he sells is fixed. If you want an Extraordinary Rendition of your own (particularly a good roll), then you will need to depend entirely on him.
Extraordinary Rendition god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Extraordinary Rendition is an aggressive frame SMG in Destiny 2. Yeah it shoots fast, but more importantly it shoots hard. There’s a lot of potential damage, but you’ll need to be able to control recoil and shoot accurately to take advantage. The best perks, or 'god roll', help do just that.
Here is our recommended Extraordinary Rendition god roll in Destiny 2:
- Chambered Compensator
- Tactical Mag
- Subsistence
- Rampage
Chambered Compensator is up first and does two important things. First, it increases stability. With the hard kick of this gun, that’s badly needed. Second, it controls recoil. This means instead of jumping all over the place, it recoils in a predictable and controllable direction. That does a lot to solve the two main drawbacks of this weapon.
Tactical Mag further improves stability, which is good, and increases reload speed, which is great. This gun will empty rounds fast, and getting a fresh magazine in quickly is key to maximizing damage output.
Subsistence is wonderful against mobs of weak enemies. Every kill refills 10% of the magazine. Keep killing, keep refilling. It’s that simple, and makes you an add clearing beast with this gun.
Rampage is a great compliment to Subsistence. Not only will kills refill ammo, but now they will add a damage buff that stacks up to three times. At full stacks it’s more than a 33% increase to damage dealt. That’s massive, and can reduce even high level enemies to dust at shocking speed.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!