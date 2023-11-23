Destiny 2 Extraordinary Rendition god roll and drop location

Extraordinary Rendition is a legendary SMG that was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen.

This combines the rapid rate of fire of an SMG with a hard hitting aggressive frame, and is a fantastic weapon in capable hands.

This page will detail how to get Extraordinary Rendition in Destiny 2, the best perks for an Extraordinary Rendition god roll.

On this page:

How to get Extraordinary Rendition in Destiny 2 Extraordinary Rendition was originally specific to the Cabal themed Battleground event. However, that is no longer the case, as that system was retired during subsequent seasons (though you can still play Battlegrounds for fun). Now you must visit Xur when he comes calling. This mysterious Agent of the Nine appears at 12pm EST (5pm BST) on Fridays, and departs at 12pm EST (5pm BST) on Tuesdays. He can be at several different locations in the Solar System. You can search for him yourself or checkout out a Xur Tracker. His assortment changes every week, and will include a selection of previously available weapons from prior seasons. Extraordinary Rendition is one of these guns. You are full at the mercy of Xur’s bag of goodies, and the roll he sells is fixed. If you want an Extraordinary Rendition of your own (particularly a good roll), then you will need to depend entirely on him.