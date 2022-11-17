Dead Island 2 delayed again, now releasing in April

Dead Island 2 has hit another roadblock, albeit a comparatively small one in the grand scheme of things.

The game will now release on 28th April, a 12 week delay from what was most recently announced.

In a statement, the developer said this shift in release will give the team the extra time needed to provide a game everyone involved is "proud to launch".

Watch on YouTube 22 Things You Need To Know About Dead Island 2.

The developer noted the "irony of delaying Dead Island 2" was not lost on it, stating this decision is disappointing for both the team and those looking forward to playing the game.

"For those of you who've been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us."

The statement closed with the announcement a Dead Island 2 showcase, which will include a new trailer and gameplay, will be airing on 6th December.

This can be watched on the Dead Island Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as through the game's main website.

The full statement announcing Dead Island 2's delay.

When Dead Island 2 does ulitimately release, it will come with a new gaming feature known as Alexa Game Control.

This feature, announced by Amazon earlier this year, will see players be able to control aspects of their game via voice activated software. In Dead Island 2, this will mean users will be able to help them navigate through LA (or Hell A, as the Dead Island 2 team has branded it) by saying things such as "where is the nearest workbench".

What holds the most potential for fun, perhaps, is that this new feature will allow Dead Island 2 players to "manipulate zombie hordes" by saying "Hey zombie" into the mic.

For more on Dead Island 2, check out Ian's interview with developers David Stenton and James Worral, where they talk more about their new and improved version of the game.