Dead Island 2, Dark Pictures Anthology and more available on GeForce Now

A number of new additions are now available to stream via Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Dead Island 2 is the main attraction, joining the service when it releases on 21st April. You can check out our review of the zombie action-RPG right here.

Also available is The Dark Pictures Anthology horror series, which includes all four games: Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, and The Devil in Me.

Watch on YouTube Dead Island 2 launch trailer

Official racer F1 2021 and open world survival game Survival: Fountain of Youth have been added to the service.

Lastly, a free demo of Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion is available for all members.

What's more, from now until 21st May GeForce Now can be purchased as a six month priority membership for 40 percent off.

Priority membership provides access to GeForce gaming servers for less wait times, extended gaming sessions up to six hours, access to stream across multiple devices, and support for RTX ON for ray-traced graphics.