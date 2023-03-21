If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Crash Team Rumble gameplay has leaked

Spin off.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Gameplay for Toys for Bob's Crash Team Rumble has leaked online.

Announced during December's Game Awards, Crash Team Rumble is a team-based four-versus-four MOBA, which is set to release later this year. Players must do their utmost to collect more Wumpa Fruit than their opponents to claim victory, while also defending their own Wumpa drop-off zone. This is all done through the use of various skills and abilities.

We haven't actually seen or heard all that much about Crash Team Rumble since its announcement, so here is its reveal trailer as a little refresher:

Watch on YouTube
Crash Team Rumble reveal trailer.

Now, for that leak.

The footage currently making its way round shows off a Crash Team Rumble match in action. This means we see a selection of Crash characters and their skills, some in-game powers and one of the MOBA's maps.

The footage was posted to video game forum ResetEra earlier today.

Crash, bang, wallop. Image: Toys for Bob.

On the game's initial announcement last year, Toys for Bob studio head Paul Yan proclaimed Crash Team Rumble will have "something for everyone".

"[It's] easy pick-up and play for those who just want to jump in, while also providing skilled gamers the opportunity to leverage and master their hero's unique abilities," Yan stated in a press release last December.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch