Crash Team Rumble support ends after nine months, as developer splits with Activision

Crash Team Rumble will have no further content updates after 4th March, less than nine months after its launch.

The strategic platformer MOBA launched on 20th June 2023 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Since then it's had three seasons of new content, the latest being a crossover with Spyro the Dragon.

There will be no further seasons, however, per an in-game news update spotted by players of Crash Team Rumble. As of yet, there's been no official announcement from publisher Activision itself.

Crash Team Rumble™ - Gameplay Launch Trailer Crash Team Rumble - Gameplay Launch Trailer

This final update to Crash Team Rumble will be a free 500-tier battle pass which includes all content from each season and event rewards. The servers will remain live indefinitely, it seems, though microtransactions will be turned off meaning Crash Coins will no longer be purchasable.

Well, it's official. Just booted up the game and checked. Crash Team Rumble is done. Last update comes March 4th 2024. Servers staying open indefinitely, battle pass going free, microtransactions getting turned off. No season 4. pic.twitter.com/9NyCjLc1Cg — Liam (@liamrobertson.bsky) (@Doctor_Cupcakes) February 29, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's believed Activision will no longer be dedicating support to Crash Team Rumble following the decision by developer Toys for Bob to cut ties with the publisher and return to its roots as an independent studio. It's unclear what Toys for Bob will be working on next, but fans had been hoping for another Crash Bandicoot or Spyro game following Crash Bandicoot 4 and the Spyro remasters.

Toys for Bob was affected by Microsoft's decision to lay off 1900 people across Xbox and Activision Blizzard a month ago, which saw 86 employees lose their jobs. The studio's physical office was also reported to be closing down.

Microsoft's layoffs have contributed to the number of developers affected in 2024 so far, with the estimated total at over 7500 in the space of two months. This figure is nearly reaching the total number of layoffs in 2023, which is estimated to be 10,500.