If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cowabunga! SNES classic TMNT 4: Turtles in Time gets online multiplayer

Sai of relief.
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time
Konami

SNES classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time just got online multiplayer.

It comes via a beefy update for the excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

While Turtles in Time is a truly radical couch co-op brawler, now you can take it into the brave new world of online play, which, if you'd have told 11-year-old me would be a thing back when Turtles in Time first launched in 1992, well, I'd have replied: "what's online?"

Meanwhile, at some point in the future, NES game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project will get online play, too.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection launch trailer.

Here are the patch notes in full:

New additions:

  • Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)
  • PS4 arcade controller is now supported. PS4 joystick support has now been implemented (PS5)
  • Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (XB1/XSX)
  • When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to 2, 3, or 4 players.
  • When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to "Automatic". When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.
  • A new enhancement added to SNES and Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.
  • A new enhancement added to Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. "Group Mode" can now be enabled ON/OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)
  • A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-5.
  • A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.
  • A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Difficulty can be adjusted.
  • A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Difficulty can be adjusted.
  • A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Game Loop can now be turned ON/OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.
  • New button action added to "Arcade US/JP TMNT", "Arcade US Turtles in Time", "SNES/Super Famicom Turtles in Time", and "Genesis/MegaDrive Hyperstone Heist". Players can now assign a button to "Special". This button presses "Attack" and "Jump" together to make it easier to do special attacks.
  • A new color enhancement added to all GameBoy games. Added GBC Mode ON/OFF. A new "Color Palette" option added to the Pause Menu for all GameBoy games. In additional to other filters, players can choose between 4 color palettes, 1. black and white, 2. GameBoy green, 3. GameBoy Pocket green, 4. GameBoy Light blue.
  • Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted
  • Additional pages for NES Tournament Fighters and GEN Tournament Fighters added to the Strategy Guide.
  • Additional page for GEN Tournament Fighters and GEN Hyperstone Heist added to the Strategy Guide.
  • Visual settings are saved per game.

New additions:

  • German translation for "Punch repeatedly" for Strategy guide page 11 has been fixed.
  • In the music player, the cassette tape icon for the arcade TMNT show now shows the correct icon.
  • On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (SNES Turtles in Time), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot has been replaced.
  • In SNES Turtles in Time, Stage Select enhancements now works even after settings are changed in Options.
  • In Hyperstone Heist, Stage Select enhancements now works when selecting 2 players.
  • Easy Menu Navigation enhancement for TMNT III Manhattan Project (NES) /TMNT 2 The Manhattan Project (Famicom) now work.
  • Extra Credits enhancements to SNES Tournament Fighters now work.
  • SNES Turtles in Time manual in the museum now includes missing page 18-19.

It's a good time for Turtles video games. We've got the aforementioned The Cowabunga Collection but also the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which I'm still playing on and off with my kids.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch