Cowabunga! SNES classic TMNT 4: Turtles in Time gets online multiplayer

SNES classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time just got online multiplayer.

It comes via a beefy update for the excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

While Turtles in Time is a truly radical couch co-op brawler, now you can take it into the brave new world of online play, which, if you'd have told 11-year-old me would be a thing back when Turtles in Time first launched in 1992, well, I'd have replied: "what's online?"

Meanwhile, at some point in the future, NES game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project will get online play, too.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection launch trailer.

Here are the patch notes in full:

New additions:

Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)

PS4 arcade controller is now supported. PS4 joystick support has now been implemented (PS5)

Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (XB1/XSX)

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to 2, 3, or 4 players.

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to "Automatic". When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.

A new enhancement added to SNES and Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.

A new enhancement added to Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. "Group Mode" can now be enabled ON/OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)

A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-5.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Game Loop can now be turned ON/OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.

New button action added to "Arcade US/JP TMNT", "Arcade US Turtles in Time", "SNES/Super Famicom Turtles in Time", and "Genesis/MegaDrive Hyperstone Heist". Players can now assign a button to "Special". This button presses "Attack" and "Jump" together to make it easier to do special attacks.

A new color enhancement added to all GameBoy games. Added GBC Mode ON/OFF. A new "Color Palette" option added to the Pause Menu for all GameBoy games. In additional to other filters, players can choose between 4 color palettes, 1. black and white, 2. GameBoy green, 3. GameBoy Pocket green, 4. GameBoy Light blue.

Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted

Additional pages for NES Tournament Fighters and GEN Tournament Fighters added to the Strategy Guide.

Additional page for GEN Tournament Fighters and GEN Hyperstone Heist added to the Strategy Guide.

Visual settings are saved per game.

New additions:

German translation for "Punch repeatedly" for Strategy guide page 11 has been fixed.

In the music player, the cassette tape icon for the arcade TMNT show now shows the correct icon.

On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (SNES Turtles in Time), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot has been replaced.

In SNES Turtles in Time, Stage Select enhancements now works even after settings are changed in Options.

In Hyperstone Heist, Stage Select enhancements now works when selecting 2 players.

Easy Menu Navigation enhancement for TMNT III Manhattan Project (NES) /TMNT 2 The Manhattan Project (Famicom) now work.

Extra Credits enhancements to SNES Tournament Fighters now work.

SNES Turtles in Time manual in the museum now includes missing page 18-19.

It's a good time for Turtles video games. We've got the aforementioned The Cowabunga Collection but also the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which I'm still playing on and off with my kids.